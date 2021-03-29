Jane Street Group LLC Takes $113.18 Million Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,323,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.05% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 258.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.54. 7,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,040. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $49.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

