300,000 Shares in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) Bought by Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited

Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited bought a new position in Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,791,000. Viela Bio accounts for about 2.0% of Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Limited owned about 0.55% of Viela Bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viela Bio in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Viela Bio by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VIE remained flat at $$53.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 64,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.13. Viela Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.02 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 0.43.

Viela Bio (NASDAQ:VIE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viela Bio, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viela Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Viela Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

Viela Bio Profile

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, kidney transplant desensitization, myasthenia gravis, and IgG4-related diseases.

