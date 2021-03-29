Jane Street Group LLC Sells 2,160,198 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 74.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 727,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,160,198 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $23,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,826,000 after buying an additional 340,616 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after buying an additional 200,197 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after buying an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,607,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,612,000 after buying an additional 188,039 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.83. 45,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.77. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.56 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

