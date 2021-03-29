Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,691 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $262,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,433,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Alphabet by 516.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,218 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,594,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $11.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,024.06. 22,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,075.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,784.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.