Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fidus Investment’s earnings. Fidus Investment also reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidus Investment.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 million.

FDUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of Fidus Investment in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $4,794,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 227,143 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 365,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,785,000 after buying an additional 48,752 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. 22.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.65. 4,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.89. Fidus Investment has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $15.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

