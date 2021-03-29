Ambassador Advisors LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 2.7% of Ambassador Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,567,000. Finally, Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 43,295 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $513.03. The company had a trading volume of 52,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,181. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $544.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $532.89. The stock has a market cap of $318.08 billion, a PE ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $238.39 and a 1-year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.56.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.