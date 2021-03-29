Invenomic Capital Management LP Buys 114,787 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 110.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,787 shares during the quarter. Stride comprises about 1.2% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

In related news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of Stride stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,148 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LRN traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.71. 17,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 778,491. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $376.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

