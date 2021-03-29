Invenomic Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Invenomic Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,169 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up approximately 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

Shares of BHC stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,307,720. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.70. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.