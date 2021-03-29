Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $275,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,558 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after acquiring an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,783,342 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 493,805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,294,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,308,000 after acquiring an additional 438,860 shares during the period. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.64. 76,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,086,175. The company has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.73.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.58.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.