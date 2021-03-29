Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group comprises about 0.6% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 136,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,503 shares during the period. Touchstone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the fourth quarter valued at $20,151,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director Richard Scott Cooley purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $213,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,618. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Laird, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.20 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

DHIL stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.11. The company had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.83 and a 200 day moving average of $146.27. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $177.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to a range of clients, such as corporations, mutual funds, retirement plans, public pension funds, endowments, foundations, financial institutions, and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.