Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 771,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 49,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 19,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,683,000 after buying an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,041. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.88 and a 200-day moving average of $88.54. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.92 and a 12-month high of $96.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

