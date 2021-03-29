Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Resource were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Resource by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,525,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,903,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 424,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the period. Finally, Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Resource in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QRHC stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.02. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $74.02 million, a P/E ratio of 107.28, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap sold 10,576 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $41,775.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

