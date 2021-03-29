Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $2.61 Million in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 32,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 2.3% of Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Palladium Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 482.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,714,000 after purchasing an additional 221,218 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,156,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.80. 17,744 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,759. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.34 and a twelve month high of $108.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.65.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.