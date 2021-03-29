Freedman Financial Associates Inc. Invests $490,000 in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,845 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.77 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.04. 112,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.21. The stock has a market cap of $324.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $304.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.69.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

