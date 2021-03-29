BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Receives C$108.38 Average PT from Analysts

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$108.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOO shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on BRP from C$82.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on BRP from C$74.00 to C$98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BRP from C$88.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:DOO traded up C$3.90 during trading on Friday, hitting C$107.78. The company had a trading volume of 224,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,538. The stock has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34. BRP has a one year low of C$18.63 and a one year high of C$109.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$94.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$81.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.68%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

