3,807 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Purchased by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ES. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $86.82. 18,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,357. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $73.61 and a one year high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.86%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ES. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

