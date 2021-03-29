Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.68 Million Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 42,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 2.2% of Urban Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 414.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after buying an additional 28,836 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $360,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IVW traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 116,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,688. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $67.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.58.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.