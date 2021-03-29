Urban Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.84.

INTC traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.18. 562,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,705,563. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

