Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.60. Telefónica shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 37,012 shares changing hands.

TEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.28 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEF. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Telefónica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,399,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Telefónica by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,455,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after purchasing an additional 900,037 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Telefónica by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,918,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 583,796 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Telefónica by 308.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 755,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 570,383 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Telefónica by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 368,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Telefónica (NYSE:TEF)

TelefÃ³nica, SA provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services.

