Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Gap Up to $10.42

Shares of Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.42, but opened at $10.79. Gilat Satellite Networks shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 24,821 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

The stock has a market cap of $590.60 million, a P/E ratio of -148.86 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.63 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILT. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 919,062 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $4,156,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter worth $4,056,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 96,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 239,749 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILT)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

