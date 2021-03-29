Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $771,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.31.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,058. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.04 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,876,812 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

