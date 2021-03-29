Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,214 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,039,000. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,852 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 230,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.55. 76,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,130,453. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.76. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $39.08 and a twelve month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

