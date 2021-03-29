16,343 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Bought by S&T Bank

S&T Bank bought a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,343 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 183,906 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,637,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Comcast by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 97,896 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 57,102 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,470 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 11,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.47. 332,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,747,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.