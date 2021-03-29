S&T Bank Buys 2,310 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

S&T Bank grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. S&T Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 345.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 24,769 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 50,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $138.65. 13,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,060. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.51. The stock has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 66.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.58.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Read More: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.