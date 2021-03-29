Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Shares Gap Up to $123.84

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $123.84, but opened at $132.00. Silvergate Capital shares last traded at $121.46, with a volume of 8,957 shares.

Several analysts have commented on SI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $40.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Silvergate Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67 and a beta of 3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $142.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $26.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 6.45%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 17,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total value of $2,273,734.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,169.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.74, for a total transaction of $723,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,619.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,119 shares of company stock valued at $15,281,418.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

