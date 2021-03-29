iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Gap Up to $33.57

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.57, but opened at $35.10. iTeos Therapeutics shares last traded at $35.06, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands.

Separately, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.72.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43). As a group, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $3,237,000. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

