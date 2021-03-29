IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $231.04.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

IAC stock traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $209.59. 2,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 663,681. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average is $175.01.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The business had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,650,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 3,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

