908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 589,400 shares, an increase of 270.2% from the February 28th total of 159,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,774. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.93. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $38.88 and a twelve month high of $79.60.

About 908 Devices

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company develops its products using mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) technology, an analytical technique for molecular analysis. It offers handheld and desktop Mass Spec devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.