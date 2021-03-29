63,500 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by First Growth Capital Management LLC

First Growth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 63,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000. BlackLine makes up 5.9% of First Growth Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $10,679,802 over the last 90 days. 13.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded down $4.26 on Monday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,545. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.10.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

