Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Receives $2.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

LYG stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373,664. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0318 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

