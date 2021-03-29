Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Terry L. Blaker increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $363.99 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $417.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $358.75. The firm has a market cap of $101.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Story: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.