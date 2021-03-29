ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ChampionX by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,266,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,971,000 after acquiring an additional 327,272 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $39,542,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ChampionX by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 193,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 601,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 93,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.31. 15,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,872. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

