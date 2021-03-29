Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Position Increased by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 343,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for about 2.9% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 20,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.27.

In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $342,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 35.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.01. 49,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,736. The company has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.85. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $42.75 and a 52 week high of $54.08.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 37.44%. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

