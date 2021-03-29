Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Holdings Boosted by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 634,323 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for 5.0% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $28,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 90,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 929,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,616,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,999,168 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,507,000 after buying an additional 512,140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.44. 818,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $52.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.