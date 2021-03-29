Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 601,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 175,017 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $552,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded down $3.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,500,224. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.07 and its 200 day moving average is $96.80. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $134.70. The stock has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.80, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,081 shares of company stock worth $14,056,185. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

