Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,914 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,307,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,339,000 after acquiring an additional 309,124 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,055,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000,000 after buying an additional 227,024 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,033,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 786,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,806,000 after purchasing an additional 309,714 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.56. 547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,331. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.97. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $58.99.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.