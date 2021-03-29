MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,536 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. United Rentals accounts for 0.7% of MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.00. 7,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,749. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.13. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $331.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

