MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after acquiring an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after acquiring an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,733,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,492,000 after acquiring an additional 100,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $6.33 on Monday, reaching $202.84. 13,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.55 and a twelve month high of $216.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.40.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,320,953.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 28,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $5,737,352.04. Insiders sold 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.47.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.