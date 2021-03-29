Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Holdings in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $202,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 29,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 18.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $39.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,366. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.76. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.