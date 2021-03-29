SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 222.27% from the stock’s current price.

ELDN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Eledon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 3,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,388. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.70. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.92.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. The company's lead product is OP0201, a surfactant-based nasal aerosol drug-device combination product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eledon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.