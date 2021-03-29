Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) PT Raised to $4.25 at Canaccord Genuity

Plaza Retail REIT (OTCMKTS:PAZRF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $4.00 to $4.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Plaza Retail REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock remained flat at $$3.18 during trading on Monday. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.77.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at September 30, 2020 includes interests in 272 properties totaling approximately 8.6 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

