Israel Discount Bank of New York Has $577,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,636 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock traded down $2.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.30. 26,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.90 and a fifty-two week high of $164.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200-day moving average is $139.59.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,881 shares of company stock valued at $5,495,607 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

