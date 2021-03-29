Paul John Balson Buys 1,096 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Paul John Balson raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Paul John Balson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Paul John Balson’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 32,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $147.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.34. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $148.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

