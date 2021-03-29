Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Buys C$48,540.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$48,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$233,720.10.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, with a total value of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, with a total value of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, with a total value of C$42,810.24.

Shares of QTRH stock traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$2.51. The stock had a trading volume of 271,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.51. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.95 million and a PE ratio of 15.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

