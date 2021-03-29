W Green Pay Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $203,274.49 and $62,016.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022791 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00047869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $354.57 or 0.00609809 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.46 or 0.00066148 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00024324 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay (CRYPTO:WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

