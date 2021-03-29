Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OXBR traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,164,062. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.17. Oxbridge Re has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 million, a PE ratio of -93.33 and a beta of 0.92.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oxbridge Re stock. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust owned about 4.36% of Oxbridge Re at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It focuses on underwriting fully-collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.