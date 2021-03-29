Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) Shares Sold by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lessened its position in Trident Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:TDACU) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s holdings in Trident Acquisitions were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of OTCMKTS TDACU remained flat at $$15.57 during midday trading on Monday. Trident Acquisitions Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.26.

Trident Acquisitions Company Profile

Trident Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector.

