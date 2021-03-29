Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Update

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PSET traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.05. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,400. Principal Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $50.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Quality ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 505,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,916,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 84.32% of Principal Quality ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

