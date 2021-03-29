Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Update

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,500 shares, a growth of 228.9% from the February 28th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. JW Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,895,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,000. Pharming Group accounts for about 1.2% of JW Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JW Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Pharming Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

PHAR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 93 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,643. Pharming Group has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $21.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.69 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema in Europe, the United States, Israel, and South Korea.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.