Urban Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 43,254 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,042 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MU. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.39.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,119 shares of company stock worth $8,020,493. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.89. 400,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,392,922. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $95.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

